Microsoft causó revuelo esta semana al publicar en la página para preordenar el recién anunciado Xbox One en cuales países se podrá utilizar el Xbox One.
La lista nombra 21 países, incluyendo México, España y por supuesto, Estados Unidos. Junto a esta, Microsoft menciona lo siguiente:
“Los juegos para Xbox One son para activación y distribución únicamente en las regiones geográficas especificadas. Véase el empaque del juego o la información del producto provista por el concesionario para conocer las regiones geográficas específicas que aplican a cada juego”
En otras palabra, esto quiere decir que los juegos que salgan para Xbox One sólo se podrán adquirir y activar en dichas áreas. Como hemos mencionado anteriormente, y distinto al Xbox 360, el Xbox One requiere acceso a internet para, por lo menos una vez al día, “conectarse con la nave madre”, y esto incluye el validar los juegos que en esta se estén jugando.
Es entonces que llegamos a la siguiente pregunta: ¿Estará Puerto Rico incluido bajo Estados Unidos?
Si no lo está, “poseémos problemas”.
El primero es que quedaríamos excluidos del lanzamiento inicial de la consola de juegos de Microsoft. Hasta donde yo tengo entendido, esto jamás había ocurrido ni con el Xbox original ni con el Xbox 360.
Lo segundo es: ¿qué se supone que van a hacer las tiendas GameStop y BestBuy de Puerto Rico el día del lanzamiento del Xbox One? Dudo muchísimo que quieran “quedarse en una esquina” castigados como si fuesen niños en una escuela. ¡Y ni hablemos de la fantastibulosa tienda de Microsoft en el centro comercial Plaza Las Américas!
Afortunadamente podemos confirmar que, en efecto, Xbox One funcionará en Puerto Rico.
Julio Gustavo González, gerente del Microsoft Store del mencionado centro comercial, confirmó en primicia a Tecnetico.com que Xbox One lanzará en Puerto Rico “from day one” e igualmente funcionará.
“El Xbox One funcionará en Puerto Rico ya que ha sido incluido como parte de Estados Unidos”, dijo González refiriéndose a que el servicio en línea Xbox Live tratará a la isla caribeña como parte del mercado estadounidense. Es por medio de Xbox Live que la consola agenciará las verificaciones necesarias para que los juegos puedan ser ejecutados en la cosola.
Así que calma pueblo, que Puerto Rico tendrá el Xbox One “from day one”.
Bajo que estado o región aparece Puerto Rico en Xbox one s?? Lo tengo en Estados Unidos y nada. Lo puse en Países Bajos y nada. A causa de esto no puedo comprar Xbox gold live. Help me please.!!!!!
En mi humilde opinion, la diferencia de Steam es que fue creado en base a una arquitectura para PC’s. En cambio estamos hablando de una consola de video juegos. Lo cual se supone que es un aparato que sea dedicado para jugar …. y por ende la practica de mover tu consola a x lugar para jugar se ve limitada al acceso de internet. Esto crea mayr incomodidad a la hora de tu poder disfrutar libremente de tus juegos sea solamente tu o con amistades. Tambien hay que preguntarce, que beneficio obtengo de esto? Porque por lo menos en Steam hay ventas especiales y descuentos que favorecen el consumidor. Que pasaria al cambiar de arquitectura y ya no soporten esos juegos o sean tumbados de linea por algun lio legal, ya que no es una copia fisica, desaparece tus juegos y queden atrapados en “la nube”, como a sucedido con el 360 ya. Tengo entendido que como la arquitectura es basada en PC, no habra problema de compatibilidad en un futuro.
Me incomoda la actitud arrogante que han tomado. Sera la primera consola con estos tipos de DRM y restricciones en el mercado, vamos a ver como les va. Pero tengo claro que ante los ojos de mucha gente, incluyendome, no sera mi consola primaria para diafrutar de un hobbie que con estas cosas han vuelto mas complicado.
Dejo claro que tienen vajo su ala tremendas exclusivas y muchas ideas innovadoras, pero si la competencia tiene un equivalente y libre de ataduras, es de sabios escoger la mejor alternativa que hasta el momento es Sony con su PS4. Conste que yo jamas estoy ni estare inclinado a ninguna compañia, ya que no me mantienen ni me dan de comer. De esto Wilton lo sabe.
Un saludo a todos y respeto sus ideas y opiniones!
Happy gaming.
De hecho, esta noticia lo dice todo. Pero muchos ignorantes y fanboys no ven debido a su mente limitada. Espero que Tecnetico cubra esta tremenda noticia, Aqui esta:
Anonymous Xbox engineer explains DRM and Microsoft’s Xbox One intentions
The thing is we suck at telling the story. The whole point of the DRM switch from disc based to cloud based is to kill disc swapping, scratched discs, bringing discs to friends house, trade-ins for shit value with nothign going back to developers, and high game costs. If you want games cheaper then 59.99, you have to limit used games somehow. Steam’s model requires a limited used game model.
The thing is, the DRM is really really similar to steam… You can login anywhere and play your games, anyone in your house can play with the family xbox. The only diff is steam you have to sign in before playing, and Xbox does it automatically at night for you (once per 24 hours)
It’s a long tail strategy, just like steam. Steam had it’s growing pains at the beginning with all it’s drm shit as well. […] For digital downloads steam had no real competition at the time, they were competing against boxed sales. At the time people were pretty irate about steam, (on 4chan too…) It was only once they had a digital marketplace with DRM that was locked down to prevent sharing that they could do super discounted shit.
Think about it, on steam you get a game for the true cost of the game, 5$-30$. On a console you have to pay for that PLUS any additional licenses for when you sell / trade / borrow / etc. If the developer / publisher can’t get it on additional licenses (like steam), then they charge the first person more. […] If we say “Hey publishers, you limit game to 39.99, we ensure every license transfer you get 10$, gamestop gets 20$” that is a decent model… Microsoft gets a license fee on first and subsequent game purchases, compared to just first now? That’s a revenue increase.
Competition is the best man, it helps drive both to new heights. See technology from the Cold War. If we had no USSR, we’d be way worse off today. TLDR: Bring it on Steam
Yeah we passed that around the office at Xbox. Most of us were like “Well played Sony, Well played”. That being said they are just riding the hype train of ZOMG THEY ARE TRYING TO FUCK US FOR NO REASON. Without actually thinking about how convienent it would be for the majority of the time to not find that disc your brother didn’t put back… […] just simpleminded people not seeing the bigger picture. Some PS4 viral team made them all “U TOOK R DISCS” and they hiveminded.
Everyone and their mother complains about how gamestop fucks them on their trade ins, getting 5$ for their used games. We come in trying to find a way to take money out of gamestop, and put some in developers and get you possibly cheaper games and everyone bitches at MS. Well, if you want the @#$@ing from Gamestop, go play PS4.
The goal is to move to digital downloads, but Gamestop, Walmart, Target, Amazon are KIND OF FUCKING ENTRENCHED in the industry. They have a lot of power, and the shift has to be gradual. Long term goal is steam for consoles. […] If you always want to stay with what you have, then keep current consoles, or a PS4. We’re TRYING to move the industry forwards towards digital distribution… it’sa bumpy road
Publishers have enourmous power. Microsoft is trying to balance between consumer delight, and publisher wishes. If we cave to far in either direction you have a non-starting product. WiiU goes too far to consumer, you have no 3rd party support to shake a stick at. PS4 is status-quo. XB1 is trying to push some things, at the expense of others. We have a vision, we’ll see if it works in the coming years
Living room transformation. We want to own the living room. Every living room TV with an XBox on input one. It’s the thing that gives the signal to your TV, everything is secondary. The future, where games, TV, internet telephony, all that shit happens magically on some huge ass screen with hand / voice gestures… That’s our goal.
Google TV + PS4 + Minority report level gestures, that combined with a sick second screen experience (which is really hot for TV, I know I know.. tv tv tv tv tv… but it’s fucking sick when you have it). Games will be the same, there are more exclusives to MS then PS atm, and Kinect 2 makes Kinect 1 look like a childs toy.
By default it’s on, listening for “Xbox On”. You can turn it off tho, and turn the console like OFF off. OFF off is required for Germany / other countries that require it (no vampire appliances) […] It has to be plugged in for the console to post. You can turn off everything it does from the settings. Think of it like airplane mode for the iPhone. You can’t just unplug the cellular radio, but you can turn it off.
Instead of 10mins, is 24hrs for your console, and 1 or 2 at a friends house. Really the majority of people have a speck of internet at least once a day. And if you don’t. Don’t buy an Xbox 1. Just like if you didn’t have a broadband connection don’t get Live, and if you don’t have an HDTV the 360 isn’t that great for you either. New tech, new req. This allows us to do cool shit when we can assume things like you have a kinect, you have internet, etc.
Current plan is basically you’re fucked after 24 hours. Yeah… I know. Kind of sucks. I believe they will probably revist the time period and / or find a diff way to “call in” to ensure you haven’t sold your license to gamestop or something… but there is no plan YET. I’m hoping the change it, but I don’t work on that so I don’t have much influence there /sigh
If the power goes out you ain’t playing shit. I’m assuming you mean the internet goes out but you have power for TV and Xbox. Yes, You’re fucked for single player games. Again, that’s the PoR (Plan of record), but I expect it to change after the e3 clusterfuck
What fee? There is no fee to play your games at your friends house. Never has, never will. Even x360 digital downloads could do that.
The cloud capabilities is the shit they like the most. We basically made a huge cloud compute shit and made it free. What people are doing with it is kind of cool. THe original intention was to get all the Multiplayer servers not requiring 3rd party costs (Like EA shutting down game servers to cut costs), as well as taking all the games that servers hosted by the clients (Halo, etc), and have all that compute done in the cloud allowing more CPU cycles for gameplay. That will really expand what developers can do. Anything that doesn’t need per frame calculation and can handle 100ms delays can be shifted to the cloud. That’s huge.
SmartGlass + IE is going to be pretty freaking sweet. 1 finger cursor, 2 finger direct manip. Basically if you think of a laptop trackpad where your phone/ slate is the trackpad and the monitor is your TV… it’s that. The tech is there, just needs to be applied. There is some really cool shit going on with Petra + controllers that pairs people with controllers. So if person with controller two trades controlers with controller 1, their profiles magically switch. It’s sick. What does this matter? Now if you lean left/right it knows which person is leaning, even if 4 people are all int he same room. It’s awesome.
New service using Azure for cloud compute. Allows developers to not use clients for hosting multiplayer servers, or other tasks that do not require per frame calcuations. It’s pretty sweet.
Honestly, if you care about anything other then pure games AT ALL. Xbox 1 > PS4. If all you do is play games, and nothing else, PS4.
This was all from the Microsoft engineer that was on /b/ last night.
It’s not worth my time to prove it, or risk my Job. I work in Studio A, 40th ave in Redmond, Wa. The thai place in the studio cafeteria has double punch wednesdays. Go ahead and call them and verify if you want.
Siempre lo supe, fueron los Sony haters buscando como destruir a X1, quien domina con todos los juegos por venir.